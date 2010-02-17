After 20 years of campaigning, it seems that parliament has finally been persuaded that the shame of having a shooting gallery but no childcare facility is its shame!
40 places in a parliamentary nursery doesn't seem alot to me, but it is a start and hopefully will make it easier for parents with young children, and particularly their mothers, to take a more proportionate part in our democracy and government.
It's a small step but an important step in the change of culture that we so desperately need in the practice of our politics. Hooray for Speaker Bercow and all the campaigners!
Parliament finally realises that women with young children work there too!Posted in Childcare, John Bercow, Parliament, Women in Politics on 10:13 by Jo Christie-Smith
it is intresting
It's about time the government recognised that Every Mother is a Working Mother! If you want to keep celebrating IWD and Mothers Day in one fell swoop, join the Mothers March & Speak Out on Saturday 13 March at 2pm Trafalgar Square and then to Parliament Square. Bringing together mothers of every race, age, passport, income, sexuality and occupation to demand recognition and support for all the work we contribute to society. Fathers and other carers who support mothers very welcome. Details on www.globalwomenstrike.net
By the way, how do we send you stuff you might want to blog about?? Do you have an email we can mail to please?
