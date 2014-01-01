Rochester and UKIP

ee what happens to the junior partners.
As
a number of people have mentioned this morning on Twitter, at least we
know who the core, against all the odd, support is in Rochester - all of
whom have shown enough commitment to make them excellent members!
Alternatively, it looks like the candidate managed to get his Facebook
friends out to vote for him and not many others. Still, what a
thankless task it, to be a Lib Dem by-election candidate these days.
So,
looking at Liberal Democrat history to provide a model of a party
coming from nowhere into Government, UKIP are cock a hoop. A party of
protest, ridiculed and patronised by mainstream parties builds first
one, then two, then enough seats to fill a car eventually where they are
holding the balance of power in a coalition government and KER-CHOW!!
(as Lightning McQueen might say) our membership of the EU is binned in
spectacular fashion. Or perhaps even the threat of UKIP holding the
balance of power is enough to get the Tories to come up with the idea of
binning the EU themselves.
If we buy the proposition that this is
not just normal by-election sabre rattling by the electorate and this
really is the first steps towards a completely new political landscape
then UKIPs new supporters, drawn from all the mainstream parties should
be aware that Nigel Farage is no man of the people, he is drawn from the
same establishment pool as all those other establishment politicians
that the public love to pour scorn on. His alma mater is Dulwich
College, one of the top nine private schools in the country with a
reputation for producing, like Eton and Westminster, political leaders.
He is a very talented communicator whom we should be very wary of
because UKIP polices are really very nasty. It's
not just immigration and the EU, they want to bring in a form of
workfare, withdraw from the UN Convention on Refugees, increase military
spending by 40% and create a national curriculum which is pro
imperialist and denies climate change. The reason they are always
having to apologise for their candidates is not that they pick the wrong
ones, it's because their candidates are actually reflecting UKIP
beliefs about the sort of country we want to be.
So, I am hopeful
that this is not a new dawn of politics and that UKIP will not be able
to follow the Liberal Democrat model into Government because , with the
exception of the Tuition Fees debacle (which should never, ever have
been a Liberal Democrat policy, let alone a key pillar of the campaign)
the Liberal Democrats have policies which have been opened up to proper
scrutiny; some people like them and some people hate them but we know
what they are not least because the have been written down. But we know
very little about UKIP policy, which changes on the whim of Nigel Farage
and that when looked at more closely, favour the rich and invincible
and do very little to help the type of people who are voting for them
now. I think we should let UKIP have their day in the sun and know that
when placed under scrutiny the British voter will see them for what
they are.
This post was updated on Sunday 23rd NOvember 2014, with some extra links and some editing of text.
Rochester and UKIPPosted in Liberal Democrats, Nigel Farage, Politics, UKIP on 16:27 by Jo Christie-Smith
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
0 comments:
Post a Comment