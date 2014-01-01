Tying up loose ends...

I haven't posted in nearly two months and in fact, my posts have been few and far between for at least the last year.
I wish I had more time to blog but with full time work, a time hungry allotment and a masters law degree in the evenings it's become an idle dream!
So, I've made a decision that I'm not going to blog for a while and probably not until I complete my Law Masters.
I will continue to Twitter though; my social network de choix!!!
