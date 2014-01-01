Political Wives

What a blinder! Miriam Gonzales Durantez is not giving up her very important post at DLA Piper to follow her husband around on the campaign trail; this is great news as it breaks the convention that if you are a woman married to a politician, that is your primary identity and everything else you do comes second
Even Mumsnet thinks it's great that Miriam has drawn the line at weekend campaigning only.
So, in insisting that she's not to be an electoral asset, she in fact becomes an electoral asset. One where principles and political strategy helpfully complement each other!
Posted in Election 2010, Liberla Democrats, Miriam Gonzales Durantez, Women in Politics on 11:19 by Jo Christie-Smith
